Devon Conway played a fighting knock of 59 in the second innings as New Zealand reached 1992 at the end of Day 4's play against India, still needing 2333 runs to avoid innings defeat on Sunday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Having managed 368 in the first innings, the Kiwi bowlers looked hapless in front Indian batters, as the visitors declared at 720/9, thanks to hundreds from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

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Shubman Gill fell for 98 while Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal also contributed to India's mammoth total. In reply, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham for nought in the very first over of the second innings, before Henry Nicholls joined Conway for a 60-run stand for the second wicket.

Also Read | Tom Latham falls to new low after Jasprit Bumrah gets New Zealand captain

At stumps, Conway was unbeaten on 59 with Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) at the other end in an unbroken 59-run stand for the third wicket. Meanwhile, India's 720/9 was their highest innings total in Test in New Zealand. India surpassed the previous record for Tests in New Zealand, the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

It was also India's record score in an overseas Test and the 18th highest innings in Test history. Rishabh Pant, who resumed on 55, made 128 before falling to the last ball before lunch as India reached the break on 629/6.

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Most overs NZ batted in 3rd innings to save Test With 90 more overs to play on the fifth and final day of this Test match, New Zealand's aim would be to play the entire final day to save the Test match with eight more wickets in hand. According to Cricinfo's stats, the most New Zealand batted in the third innings of a Test to save the match was 220.3 overs (671/4) against Sri Lanka in 1991.

The Kiwis achieved a similar kind of feat in 2014, against India when New Zealand batted 210 overs (680/8d) with both the innings coming at Basin Reserve in Wellington. These two innings featured the top two individual scores for New Zealand in Tests - Martin Crowe’s 299 (1991) and Brendon McCullum’s 302 (2014).

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Also Read | IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant sets multiple milestones with century in first Test

With Conway and Ravindra batting and first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips in good form, New Zealand would either of the three to play like Crowe or McCullum on Monday to save the blushes.

Overs batted in 3rd Innings Opposition Year Venue Result 220.3 Sri Lanka 1991 Wellington Draw 210 India 2014 Wellington Draw 153 Sri Lanka 2018 Christchurch Won 187.3 England 1984 Wellington Draw 172 Sri Lanka 2015 Wellington Won

India chase first Test win in NZ since 2009 The last time India won a Test match on New Zealand soil was back in 2009, when the then-MS Dhoni-led side won by 10 wickets at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Since then, India have played six Tests in New Zealand, losing three and drawing three - excluding the ongoing match.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in