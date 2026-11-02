Subscribe

IND vs NZ: New Zealand undergo major shakeup in ODI squad for India series after Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out

New Zealand will play a five-match ODI series against India, starting from November 4. While Mark Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury, Rachin Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Nov 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Mark Chapman (R) and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the ODI series against India.
Mark Chapman (R) and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the ODI series against India. (NZC)
AI Quick Read

After losing the T20I series to India 2-3 on Sunday, New Zealand underwent a major shakeup in their ODI squad for the five-match series, starting on November 4, against the same opposition. Senior batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out due to respective injuries, the New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

Advertisement

While Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury, Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle. “A recent MRI showed Chapman's left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field,” NZC said in a statement.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Highlights, 5th T20I: New Zealand win by 7 wickets, India take series

As far as Ravindra is concerned, his right shoulder requires more recovery time before he's able to field at full capacity. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing to miss Chapman and Ravindra.

"I caught up with Mark last week and although he's disappointed he's working hard to get back on the field. We're pleased to bring in Henry (Nicholls) who is no stranger to this side, and Dean (Foxcroft) who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," Walter said.

Advertisement

"With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks," Walter added.

Also Read | Glenn Phillips rewrites the T20I record books as NZ finish strong vs IND

Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls called up

Tim Seifert, who played a match-winning innings of 93 off just 50 balls in the fifth T20I against India and Henry Nicholls have been balled up to the New Zealand side. Seifert, who was initially called up for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be available for the full series.

Nicholls will be available for the first three games while Dean Foxcroft has been pencilled in for the fourth and fifth match of the series. Matt Fisher, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODI, will remain with the squad for the full series as an additional bowling option.

Advertisement

Matt Henry will join the New Zealand squad on Monday and get his assessment done on his readiness to play.

New Zealand squad (first three ODIs) vs India

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Did Finn Allen do enough during IND vs NZ T20Is to be retained by KKR?

New Zealand squad (last two ODIs) vs India

Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs NZ: New Zealand undergo major shakeup in ODI squad for India series after Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts