IND vs NZ: New Zealand undergo major shakeup in ODI squad for India series after Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out

After losing the T20I series to India 2-3 on Sunday, New Zealand underwent a major shakeup in their ODI squad for the five-match series, starting on November 4, against the same opposition. Senior batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out due to respective injuries, the New Zealand Cricket said on Monday.

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While Chapman is undergoing rehabilitation for his hamstring injury, Ravindra is yet to recover from his shoulder niggle. “A recent MRI showed Chapman's left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he is fully fit to return to the field,” NZC said in a statement.

As far as Ravindra is concerned, his right shoulder requires more recovery time before he's able to field at full capacity. New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said it was disappointing to miss Chapman and Ravindra.

"I caught up with Mark last week and although he's disappointed he's working hard to get back on the field. We're pleased to bring in Henry (Nicholls) who is no stranger to this side, and Dean (Foxcroft) who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," Walter said.

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"With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don't want to take any undue risks," Walter added.

Also Read | Glenn Phillips rewrites the T20I record books as NZ finish strong vs IND

Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls called up Tim Seifert, who played a match-winning innings of 93 off just 50 balls in the fifth T20I against India and Henry Nicholls have been balled up to the New Zealand side. Seifert, who was initially called up for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be available for the full series.

Nicholls will be available for the first three games while Dean Foxcroft has been pencilled in for the fourth and fifth match of the series. Matt Fisher, who was selected for the fourth and fifth ODI, will remain with the squad for the full series as an additional bowling option.

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Matt Henry will join the New Zealand squad on Monday and get his assessment done on his readiness to play.

New Zealand squad (first three ODIs) vs India Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand squad (last two ODIs) vs India Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in