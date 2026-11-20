New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips made history with his century on day two of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. Phillips had ended the opening day unbeaten on 94, helping New Zealand post 243/5 after 82 overs at stumps. He reached his century off 193 balls on day two of the Test on Friday, hitting 13 fours in the process.

Phillips has set a unique milestone by scoring a century against India, his second in Tests. He became the first-ever batter to score a century against India in all three formats of cricket in the same calendar year.

Glenn Phillips only second player to achieve feat In January this year, Phillips slammed 106 runs from 88 deliveries in the third ODI against India in Indore. Philips followed that up with a 49-ball 107 in the fourth T20I against India in Auckland in October, just a few weeks before hitting the century in the ongoing Test. Phillips is only the second player to score a century against a team in all three formats in the same calendar year.

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma was the first player to do so, having scored a century against Sri Lanka in each of the three formats in 2017.

The Black Caps were reeling at 70/5 at one stage after being asked to bat, but Phillips and Nicholls forged a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take the hosts back into the game.

Phillips made his Test debut for New Zealand during a match against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in January 2020. Since then, the 29-year-old has played 19 Tests and has scored 956 runs at an average of 35.40, while also taking 33 wickets.

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The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. New Zealand lead the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 72.22, whereas India have their task cut out in fourth place with a PCT of 51.52.

India have endured a mixed WTC campaign so far, having opened the cycle with a 2-2 drawn Test series against England in England. India then went on to defeat West Indies 2-0 at home, before losing to South Africa at home by the same margin. India then defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series earlier this year.