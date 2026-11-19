Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar was surprised by India's decision to drop pacer Mohammed Siraj from the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

India won the toss in the first Test and decided to field first, with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja not featuring in the playing XI. India named a pace-heavy lineup for the first Test, with Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of India's New Zealand tour.

Gavaskar said there hasn't been any dip in the Hyderabad pacer's form. "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," the legendary Indian opener said.

Siraj played just one ODI against New Zealand, the fifth and final match in Mount Maunganui, where he registered figures of 2/50. During India's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, the 32-year-old played both the Tests and took four wickets at an economy rate of 2.34.

Scott Styris on what Anshul Kamboj brings to the table Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, however, revealed what Kamboj brings to the table. During the pre-match show on Sony Sports today, he said Kamboj's accuracy and the green pitch at Basin Reserve mean the Haryana pacer is likely to get some seam movement.

"Anshul Kamboj was in the one-dayer in Auckland. He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat. He is accurate, and he gets a little bit of seam movement. And I think that's the reason why he has been picked ahead of Siraj. I know what Siraj has done for India. He should be disappointed. That is a green pitch, and it will move. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, could be a very good selection," Styris said.

At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 75/5 in the 30th over, with Henry Nicholls (40*) and Glenn Philips (4*) at the crease. The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. New Zealand are in the top spot with a points percentage (PCT) of 72.22, whereas India are in fourth place with a PCT of 51.52.