Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar was surprised by India's decision to drop pacer Mohammed Siraj from the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

India won the toss in the first Test and decided to field first, with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja not featuring in the playing XI. India named a pace-heavy lineup for the first Test, with Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

Advertisement

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of India's New Zealand tour.

Gavaskar said there hasn't been any dip in the Hyderabad pacer's form. "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," the legendary Indian opener said.

Advertisement

Siraj played just one ODI against New Zealand, the fifth and final match in Mount Maunganui, where he registered figures of 2/50. During India's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, the 32-year-old played both the Tests and took four wickets at an economy rate of 2.34.

Scott Styris on what Anshul Kamboj brings to the table Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, however, revealed what Kamboj brings to the table. During the pre-match show on Sony Sports today, he said Kamboj's accuracy and the green pitch at Basin Reserve mean the Haryana pacer is likely to get some seam movement.

"Anshul Kamboj was in the one-dayer in Auckland. He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat. He is accurate, and he gets a little bit of seam movement. And I think that's the reason why he has been picked ahead of Siraj. I know what Siraj has done for India. He should be disappointed. That is a green pitch, and it will move. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, could be a very good selection," Styris said.

Advertisement

At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 75/5 in the 30th over, with Henry Nicholls (40*) and Glenn Philips (4*) at the crease. The two-match Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. New Zealand are in the top spot with a points percentage (PCT) of 72.22, whereas India are in fourth place with a PCT of 51.52.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.