IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra fails to breach Axar Patel’s safe hands in Champions Trophy; watch Hardik Pandya’s reaction

Hardik Pandya produced a child-like celebration after Axar Patel dived full stretch to dismiss Rachin Ravindra in the final group encounter between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. Chasing 250 runs for victory, New Zealand had a cautious start with Will Young and Rachin Ravindra picking and choosing balls to play.

However, it was on the final ball of the fourth over that gave India the first breakthrough when Axar Patel dived forward to take a brilliant catch. Reacting to a short ball above his head from Hardik Pandya, the left-handed Rachin Ravindra got onto his toes to play the ramp shot.

Although the Kiwi got the shot perfect, he didn't get the elevation as Axar Patel, who initially misjudged the catch before diving forward and completing a fine catch at deep third.

Reacting to the catch, Hardik Pandya started clapping like a child before being joined by Shubman Gill in celebration. Interestingly, Rachin Ravindra has picked the wicket of Axar Patel during India's innings.

India posted 249/9 Earlier, invited to bat, India scored 249/9 against New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 79 off 98 balls while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with 45 and 42 respectively.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (5/42) grabbed a five-wicket haul to be the most successful bowler. Both India and New Zealand have already made it to the semifinals after winning both their earlier matches, and Sunday's winner will top Group A.

Meanwhile, whoever wins on Sunday will face Australia in the semifinal while the loser face South Africa. Regardless of the opposition, India will play their semifinal match in Dubai on March 4.