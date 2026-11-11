IND vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra returns as New Zealand announce squad for two-match Test series against India

Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was on Wednesday named in New Zealand’s 14-member squad for the two-match Test series against India that will get underway from 19 November. Ravindra has not played competitive cricket since August, when he turned up for Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

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He injured his right shoulder during a promotional video shoot with broadcaster Sky in Auckland in September and eventually missed both the T20I series and the ongoing ODI series against India.

Devon Conway, who sustained a concussion after colliding with Matt Henry during training, also returns to the squad after having missed the ODI series.

Tom Blundell, meanwhile, is also targeting a return after being sidelined by a quadriceps problem. The wicketkeeper-batter has 48 Test appearances for New Zealand and could reach the milestone of 50 caps during the series if he features in both matches.

Jacob Duffy returns to the squad New Zealand have also recalled fast bowler Jacob Duffy, who missed the team's tour of England earlier this year. Duffy's inclusion adds another pace option to the squad led by Tom Latham.

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The Black Caps have left out Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes and Will O'Rourke, who are unavailable because of their respective fitness and rehabilitation programmes.

The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from 19 to 23 November, while the second match is scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from 27 November to 2 December.

The series will be New Zealand's first Test assignment against India since their historic 3-0 victory on Indian soil in 2024. Both teams will also be competing for valuable points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

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While New Zealand currently lead the nine-team WTC standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 72.22, India are in fourth place with a PCT of 51.52.

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New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said that he was looking forward to an exciting Test summer ahead. The Kiwis are scheduled to face Australia in a four-match Test series in Australia after the conclusion of the India series.

“This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS,” he said via an official statement. “The squad is largely consistent with the team that competed in England earlier this year, so it’ll be great to be back together to try and recreate some of that success on home soil.

“We’ve experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series, and we’re really looking forward to having that support during the Tests," he added.

New Zealand squad for Test series vs India: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (Wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

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(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.