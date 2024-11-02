IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja equals Bishan Singh Bedi for most five-wicket hauls by Indian left-arm spinner

Ravindra Jadeja took 5/65 as India bundled New Zealand out for 235 in the first innings of the third and final Test in Mumbai.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Nov 2024, 10:19 AM IST
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates one of his five wickets against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates one of his five wickets against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.(AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja equalled legendary Bishan Singh Bedi for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian left-arm spinner after his 5/65 helped India bundle New Zealand for 235 on Day 1 of the ongoing third and final Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Akash Deep and Washington Sundar made early inroads on the first day, it was Jadeja who stole the show.

The 35-year-old scalped for Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry for his 14th five-wicket haul, same as Bedi. Another interesting statistics among the two is that both Jadeja and Bedi have taken an equal number of wickets in their 14 five-wicket hauls - 76.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 2: Gill, Pant key for hosts

Bedi's most five-wicket hauls out of his 14 came against Australia (five), followed by New Zealand (four) and England (four). He took one five-wicket haul against West Indies.

On the other hand, Jadeja got most success against Australia (five) and South Africa (three). The Indian all-rounder has got two five-wicket hauls each against New Zealand, Sri Lanka and England.

India's sudden collapse on Day 1 

Meanwhile, chasing New Zealand’s first innings total of 235, India collapsed from a secured 78/1 to totter at 86/4 in a short span of time during the closing stages of Day 1’s play as dismissals of Rohit Sharma (18), Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) left the hosts in a bit of a quandary.

Jaiswal was cleaned up while attempting a reverse slog sweep off Ajaz Patel, who then trapped nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj leg-before off the very next delivery. Coming in at No.5, Kohli attempted a risky single only to be run out as India endured yet another poor passage of play to cede advantage to the Kiwis.

At the moment, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are playing in the middle and have a huge task under their belts.

(Stats by hrgcricstats.com)

2 Nov 2024, 10:19 AM IST
