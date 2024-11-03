Ravindra Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite India’s Test series loss to New Zealand; Find out

For the first time in his career, Ravindra Jadeja took five-wicket hauls in both innings of a Test match. He finished the third Test against New Zealand with a match-haul of 10/120.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja shows the match ball after picking a five-wicket haul on day 3 of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai.
Ravindra Jadeja shows the match ball after picking a five-wicket haul on day 3 of the third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

India might have lost the third and final Test against New Zealand by 25 runs and lost the series 0-3, but Ravindra Jadeja stood tall to shatter a few records in Mumbai on a Sunday morning. Coming to this Test match with 13 five-wicket hauls, Jadeja registered two more at the Wankhede Stadium to surpass legendary Bishan Singh Bedi for most fifers by an Indian left-arm spinner in Tests.

That’s not all. Jadeja’s match haul of 10/120 was his second best after 10/110 against Australia last year in Delhi. It was also the first time in his career Jadeja took five wickets each in both innings of a Test match.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant - India’s lone batting bright light ahead of Australia Test series

He also became the second Indian after teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to take two five-wicket hauls in a Test match. Ashwin achieved the remarkable feat twice - against Australia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India. Earlier, the Kiwis had ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

Also Read | Huge shake-up in WTC points table; Can India qualify for final after loss to NZ?

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win. However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.

Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets. Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.

India lose top spot in WTC points table

With this loss, India also lost the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) table to Australia and dropped to second. Sri Lanka take the third position.

 

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRavindra Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite India’s Test series loss to New Zealand; Find out

