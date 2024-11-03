Ravindra Jadeja scales new heights in Mumbai despite India’s Test series loss to New Zealand; Find out

India might have lost the third and final Test against New Zealand by 25 runs and lost the series 0-3, but Ravindra Jadeja stood tall to shatter a few records in Mumbai on a Sunday morning. Coming to this Test match with 13 five-wicket hauls, Jadeja registered two more at the Wankhede Stadium to surpass legendary Bishan Singh Bedi for most fifers by an Indian left-arm spinner in Tests.

That’s not all. Jadeja’s match haul of 10/120 was his second best after 10/110 against Australia last year in Delhi. It was also the first time in his career Jadeja took five wickets each in both innings of a Test match.

He also became the second Indian after teammate Ravichandran Ashwin to take two five-wicket hauls in a Test match. Ashwin achieved the remarkable feat twice - against Australia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India. Earlier, the Kiwis had ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

Having dismissed New Zealand for 174 at the beginning of the first session on day three courtesy Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul, India needed 147 runs to pick up a consolation win. However, the home team suffered yet another inexplicable batting collapse as the Kiwi spinners, led by Ajaz Patel, ran through the Indian line-up.

Patel, who took a five-for in the first innings, added six more to take his match haul to 11 wickets. Rishabh Pant (64) led a monumental fightback but the wicketkeeper batter was caught behind shortly after lunch to deflate all hopes of an Indian victory.