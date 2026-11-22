India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke several notable records with his century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Pant scored 128 runs from 153 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes during his knock.

He was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the 23rd over after being caught by Nathan Smith at deep midwicket.

Pant reached his century off 135 deliveries with a maximum off Glenn Phillips that he slammed over the long-off boundary.

This knock was a historic one for the 29-year-old, as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to a score a Test century in all four of the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: KL Rahul achieves historic feat during first Test vs New Zealand

Rishabh Pant sets many more milestones Pant had already scored Test centuries in South Africa, England and Australia, and this was his first-ever Test ton in New Zealand. He also became just the third wicketkeeper-batter overall to hit a Test century in all of the SENA nations. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow are the only other wicketkeeper-batters to have done so.

Pant also became the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in all SENA countries. Mohammad Azaharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other Indian players to do so.

KL Rahul, in fact, only achieved this on Saturday, the third day of the Test. He also became the first Indian opener to score a century in all SENA nations. Pant also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test century in New Zealand.

Also Read | IPL 2027: Most expensive players in auction history and where they are today

The previous best performance by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in New Zealand was when Syed Kirmani scored 78 runs against the Kiwis in Auckland in March 1981. Pant has thus far played 52 Tests, and has aggregated 3725 runs at an average of 43.82. This includes 21 fifties and nine centuries.

India in a favourable position At the time of writing this report, India were 683/7 in the 163rd over of their first innings reply against New Zealand. India had just lost Washington Sundar for 24 runs at the time, with Akash Deep having joined Dhruv Jurel, who was batting on 62 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 on the board in their first innings after being asked to bat first. India thus had a lead of more than 300 runs at the time of writing this report.

Also Read | Siraj vs Kamboj: Why India preferred the youngster for IND vs NZ first Test

India are looking to clinch their first Test win in New Zealand since 2009, when an MS Dhoni-led side won by 10 wickets in Hamilton. India went onto win that series 1-0. The ongoing two-match series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with India in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52. New Zealand, on the other hand, are in second place with a PCT of 72.22, behind South Africa, who are in first place with a PCT of 75.