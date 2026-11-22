India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke several notable records with his century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Pant scored 128 runs from 153 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes during his knock.

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He was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra in the 23rd over after being caught by Nathan Smith at deep midwicket.

Pant reached his century off 135 deliveries with a maximum off Glenn Phillips that he slammed over the long-off boundary.

This knock was a historic one for the 29-year-old, as he became the first Indian wicketkeeper to a score a Test century in all four of the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

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Rishabh Pant sets many more milestones Pant had already scored Test centuries in South Africa, England and Australia, and this was his first-ever Test ton in New Zealand. He also became just the third wicketkeeper-batter overall to hit a Test century in all of the SENA nations. Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow are the only other wicketkeeper-batters to have done so.

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Pant also became the sixth Indian batter to hit a Test hundred in all SENA countries. Mohammad Azaharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are the other Indian players to do so.

KL Rahul, in fact, only achieved this on Saturday, the third day of the Test. He also became the first Indian opener to score a century in all SENA nations. Pant also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test century in New Zealand.

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The previous best performance by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in New Zealand was when Syed Kirmani scored 78 runs against the Kiwis in Auckland in March 1981. Pant has thus far played 52 Tests, and has aggregated 3725 runs at an average of 43.82. This includes 21 fifties and nine centuries.

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India in a favourable position At the time of writing this report, India were 683/7 in the 163rd over of their first innings reply against New Zealand. India had just lost Washington Sundar for 24 runs at the time, with Akash Deep having joined Dhruv Jurel, who was batting on 62 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 368 on the board in their first innings after being asked to bat first. India thus had a lead of more than 300 runs at the time of writing this report.

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India are looking to clinch their first Test win in New Zealand since 2009, when an MS Dhoni-led side won by 10 wickets in Hamilton. India went onto win that series 1-0. The ongoing two-match series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with India in fourth place with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52. New Zealand, on the other hand, are in second place with a PCT of 72.22, behind South Africa, who are in first place with a PCT of 75.

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While the first Test will come to a close on Monday, Christchurch will host the second Test between New Zealand and India from 27 November.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.