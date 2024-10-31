IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma’s India to miss fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Test; Here’s why

Jasprit Bumrah has taken three wickets in the two Tests against New Zealand.

India will not get the services of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the third and final Test against New Zealand, starting on November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India have already lost the first two Tests in the ongoing series and Bumrah’s absence comes considering the gruelling Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is set to start on November 22.

Based on an Indian Express report, Bumrah has been rested from the Mumbai Test and already flown back home to Ahmedabad. “He won’t be playing the Mumbai Test and has flown back home,” the source told the media outlet.

“The Indian team management wanted him to take some rest so that he could recover his body. He will now join the Indian team when the team departs for Australia,” the source added. In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj is likely to partner Akash Deep in the fast bowling department.

The report also stated that he didn’t bowl at the nets on Wednesday despite travelling with the team to the ground. Rather, he focussed on drills and physical activity. When Gautam Gambhir was asked about Bumrah’s training on Wednesday, the Indian head coach didn’t reveal much.

“I think he’s (Bumrah) just done his preparations, I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he’s done his bowling, he’s prepared really well and he’s fine. That’s why he’s a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match,” Gambhir said in the pre-match press conference.

On Wednesday, Indian batting coach Abhishek Nayar too spoke very lightly about Bumrah. “He (Bumrah) has not bowled a lot. He has got ample rest. He is very important to us and workload is always in our mind,” Nayar said.

Jasprit Bumrah's stats vs NZ in 1st two Tests  

Unlike the Bangladesh Test series, Bumrah didn't performed as he would have expected. In the first Test in Bengaluru, the right-arm pacer took three wickets before going wicketless in Pune. 

