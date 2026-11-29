Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravichandran Ashwin sparked a Mohammed Siraj vs Prasidh Krishna debate on Sunday on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand afterAkash Deep was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Krishna replaced Akash Deep as a concussion substitute after the latter was hit on the helmet while batting on Day 3.

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Akash Deep, who scored a fighting 29 off 52 balls, including four boundaries, was struck on the helmet during India's first innings. The “BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the pacer.” Siraj was also available for selection, but the team management opted for Krishna as the concussion substitute.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj dropped for both NZ Tests: His performance in SENA countries

Incidentally, Krishna, who played in the first Test, was replaced by debutant Gurnoor Brar in Christchurch. After his omission in the first Test, Siraj was once again overlooked in the second game against New Zealand as the Indian think-tank drew loads of criticism.

The decision to leave out Siraj came despite being India's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with 43 wickets in 11 matches. In fact. Siraj's omission comes when the Indian bowling attack struggled to contain the Kiwi batters.

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Why Sunil Gavaskar wanted Siraj? Gavaskar argued that Siraj would have brought a freshness and unfamiliarity among the New Zealand batters since Krishna is already known to the home side. “Well, there's a case for both. You've got somebody who's played and therefore knows what lines and lengths to bowl and has already got a bit of rhythm,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports.

"But I'd also like to look at it from another point of view. As a batting unit, you prepare for the bowlers you're going to face. They haven't really thought about Mohammed Siraj. So, Mohammed Siraj could be a completely new surprise, if one might use the word, for the New Zealand batters," added the former Indian captain.

The 77-year-old felt that Siraj's Test records speak for itself, more than Krishna. "They've already played Prasidh Krishna. They know what he can do, and they haven't really been threatened by him. Yes, he got wickets in the second innings, but you can't say that they've been threatened by him.

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“And when you look at the records as well, I'm not too sure whether he's taken five wickets in an innings in Test cricket in the half a dozen or a dozen Test matches that he's played. Mohammed Siraj, I think, should have been brought in here simply because it would have been a completely new sort of thinking for the New Zealand batters. And if you're talking about fresh legs, he's got even fresher legs because he hasn't played the first match either,” concluded Gavaskar.

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Also Read | Siraj vs Kamboj: Why India preferred the youngster for IND vs NZ first Test

What did Ravi Ashwin say? Ashwin also joined the bangwagon, and supported Krishna. Taking to X, Ashwin's point of view was that Siraj could have been too fresh to create and impact. "When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series.

“Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away. #INDvNZ,” wrote Ashwin.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in