History by India! Suryakumar Yadav & Co become first team to defend T20 World Cup title; full list of winners from 2007

India became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title after the Men in Blue hammer New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing India's 255/5, New Zealand managed 159. With this win, India became the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having won the silverware in 2007 and 2024.

This was New Zealand's second loss in the final of the T20 World Cup, having finished runners-up also in 2021. It was also the first time a home team won a T20 World Cup.

Full list of T20 World Cup winners since 2007

Year Winner Runner-up 2026 India New Zealand 2024 India South Africa 2022 England Pakistan 2021 Australia New Zealand 2016 West Indies England 2014 Sri Lanka India 2012 West Indies Sri Lanka 2010 England Australia 2009 Pakistan Sri Lanka 2007 India Pakistan