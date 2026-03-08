History by India! Suryakumar Yadav & Co become first team to defend T20 World Cup title; full list of winners from 2007

India became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title after the Men in Blue hammer New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Chasing India's 255/5, New Zealand managed 159. With this win, India became the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having won the silverware in 2007 and 2024.
This was New Zealand's second loss in the final of the T20 World Cup, having finished runners-up also in 2021. It was also the first time a home team won a T20 World Cup.
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|2026
|India
|New Zealand
|2024
|India
|South Africa
|2022
|England
|Pakistan
|2021
|Australia
|New Zealand
|2016
|West Indies
|England
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2012
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|2010
|England
|Australia
|2009
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|2007
|India
|Pakistan
(More to follow)
