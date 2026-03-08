Subscribe

History by India! Suryakumar Yadav & Co become first team to defend T20 World Cup title; full list of winners from 2007

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Mar 2026, 10:49 PM IST
India became the most successful team in T20 World Cups with three titles.
India became the most successful team in T20 World Cups with three titles.(Sportz Asia)
India became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title after the Men in Blue hammer New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chasing India's 255/5, New Zealand managed 159. With this win, India became the most successful side in the history of the tournament, having won the silverware in 2007 and 2024.

This was New Zealand's second loss in the final of the T20 World Cup, having finished runners-up also in 2021. It was also the first time a home team won a T20 World Cup.

Full list of T20 World Cup winners since 2007

YearWinnerRunner-up
2026IndiaNew Zealand
2024IndiaSouth Africa
2022EnglandPakistan
2021AustraliaNew Zealand
2016West IndiesEngland
2014Sri LankaIndia
2012West IndiesSri Lanka
2010EnglandAustralia
2009PakistanSri Lanka
2007IndiaPakistan

(More to follow)

