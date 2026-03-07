IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final pitch report: All you need to know about Ahmedabad weather, dew factor, par score

Come Sunday, India could become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup title, as well as become the first-ever host nation to clinch the title. The excitement is intensifying as the Men in Blue gear up against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

India are coming on the back of a seven-run win over England in the semifinal in Mumbai, whereas New Zealand eliminated South Africa in Kolkata. While India's only loss so far came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, New Zealand too went down to the Proteas (in group stage) before losing to England in the Super 8 stage.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan finished with three points in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage, but the Black Caps advanced to the semifinals thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). New Zealand had an NRR of +1.390 whereas Pakistan had a negative NRR of -0.123.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Full list of artists set to perform

On Sunday, all eyes will be on the in-form Indian wicketkepeer-batter Sanju Samson. The Kerala batter scored an unbeaten 97 in the crucial Super 8 match against West Indies, and followed it up with a knock of 89 against England in the semifinals. Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 final, here is all you need to know.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report for IND vs NZ Surface + grass: More red soil is expected than black soil for the T20 World Cup 2026 final, which will be played at a fresh center wicket. This is a shift from the black soil pitch that was used for the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia.

More red soil is expected than black soil for the T20 World Cup 2026 final, which will be played at a fresh center wicket. This is a shift from the black soil pitch that was used for the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia. New ball (3–4 overs): There could be initial lateral movement during the first two overs of the match. Because it is a mixed-soil surface, there could be bounce, and the ball could easily come onto the bat in both innings. New Zealand's Matt Henry could be an early threat for India because of his ability to exploit early seam.

There could be initial lateral movement during the first two overs of the match. Because it is a mixed-soil surface, there could be bounce, and the ball could easily come onto the bat in both innings. New Zealand's Matt Henry could be an early threat for India because of his ability to exploit early seam. Middle overs: Once the match progresses into the middle overs phase, there could be uneven bounce. Batters who try to slog the balls blindly might just fall short of the boundary. These mistimed shots could lead to dismissals. Boundary-hitting in the middle-overs could be difficult, and because of this, it will be important for the batters to often convert ones into twos.

Once the match progresses into the middle overs phase, there could be uneven bounce. Batters who try to slog the balls blindly might just fall short of the boundary. These mistimed shots could lead to dismissals. Boundary-hitting in the middle-overs could be difficult, and because of this, it will be important for the batters to often convert ones into twos. Dew + toss call: During the day, the temperature is expected to peak at 40°C, which could further drop to 18°C. Because of this, the dew will start settling down after 8.30 pm, which is around the time the first innings could end or nears its end. Once the dew settles down, it could be difficult for spinners like Axar Patel or Mitchell Santner to grip the seam. The primary decision for the captain winning the toss will be to field first.

During the day, the temperature is expected to peak at 40°C, which could further drop to 18°C. Because of this, the dew will start settling down after 8.30 pm, which is around the time the first innings could end or nears its end. Once the dew settles down, it could be difficult for spinners like Axar Patel or Mitchell Santner to grip the seam. The primary decision for the captain winning the toss will be to field first. Par score range: Despite Ahmedabad being a bowling-first pitch, the par score that teams will target will be nothing less than 200. The highest total in this tournament at the venue was 213/4 set by South Africa against Canada. The Proteas went onto win by 57 runs, restricting Canada to 156/8.

Also Read | IND vs NZ T20 WC final: Check hourly Ahmedabad weather forecast for Sunday

How the Ahmedabad pitch will behave? Expected bounce: The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a mix of approximately 70% red soil and a 30% black soil. Because the red soil is higher, there will be truer bounce and pace, than compared to the sticky wicket of black-soil pitches.

How it changes after 10 overs: After the initial 10 overs of the match, the red soil will gradually begin drying out. The ball will stop on the surface, and this will make it difficult for batters to bat through the line. For the likes of Hardik Pandya and Lockie Ferguson, the cutters and slower balls will be a lethal weapon later in the match.

Ahmedabad weather during match hours

Time (IST) Temperature Humidity Chance of rain 6 pm 39 degrees Celsius 13% 0% 7 pm 37 degrees Celsius 15% 0% 8 pm 35 degrees Celsius 17% 0% 9 pm 33 degrees Celsius 20% 0% 10 pm 32 degrees Celsius 23% 0% 11 pm 30 degrees Celsius 27% 0% 12 am 29 degrees Celsius 30% 0%

According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast predicts "hazy sun" and it will be very hot during the day. The temperature is expected to hover between 32°C to 40°C, and is expected to hover around the same in the night too, although the temperatures won't hit 40°C. There is no rain predicted at all on Sunday.

Past T20I matches in Ahmedabad A total of 17 T20I matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Teams batting first have won 11 of these matches, whereas teams bowling first won six. The highest T20I total recorded in Ahmedabad is by India, which in fact came against New Zealand.

India had posted 234/4 in 2023, with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 126 runs. India won that match by 168 runs, bowling out the Kiwis for just 66 runs. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, teams batting first have won three matches whereas teams bowling first have won two matches. South Africa beat Afghanistan via Super Over in another match.

What is a good score for the T20 World Cup final? Any score beyond 200 can be considered as a safe and a good total for the team batting first. Any score between 150-195 could leave the batting-first team worried, and that could lead them to pressing the panic button in the chase.

In the six T20 World Cup matches played in Ahmedabad so far, only once has a team surpassed the 200-run mark though. Teams bowling first have won three out of the six matches played, whereas teams batting first have won two. South Africa defeated Afghanistan in another game at the venue, but that was via super overs after both teams posted 187.

Also Read | Mohammad Amir attacks 'one-dimensional' Abhishek Sharma again

India vs New Zealand - Who benefits? Much like in India's match against England in Mumbai, the likes of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan could benefit as the ball could come onto the bat at a predictable height. This will help them play some aggressive strokes, and if India are batting first, then they could go onto post a big total. The mystery spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Mitchell Santner too could benefit since the turning ball will be unpredictable.

FAQs Is the Narendra Modi Stadium a batting or bowling pitch? The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is likely to be a batting pitch, but because of the dew coming in, the team winning the toss should field first.

With dew settling in later on, chasing could become significantly easier. However, teams may still opt to bat first, given the predictable bounce. In fact, history suggests teams batting first in Ahmedabad have won more T20I matches.

Will there be dew in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final? Yes. There will be dew during the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final. The dew is likely to settle down around 8.30 pm, which means it could be a deciding factor in the second innings.

What is the par score at Narendra Modi Stadium? The par score at Narendra Modi Stadium for the T20 World Cup final will be 200 or more runs. The match will be played on a fresh pitch. Remember, South Africa had posted 213/4 against Canada after batting first earlier in the tournament in February.

Should teams bat or bowl first? Teams should opt to bowl first after winning the toss, given the dew factor that could play a big part later on in the game. The dew will make the ball wet and this could mean that the spinners will have their task cut out.