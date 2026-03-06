IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final: Who are the match officials of India vs New Zealand summit clash in Ahmedabad?

Richard Illingworth will be officiating in his second consecutive T20 World Cup final after the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the final match between defending champions India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

Illingworth, a veteran English umpire, will be accompanied by Alex Wharf as the two on-field umpires during the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Illingworth had shared the umpiring duties with Chris Gaffaney in the final of 2024.

South Africa’s Allahuddien Paleker will serve as the the third umpire for the marquee clash while fellow Adrian Holdstock assisting as the fourth umpire. Andy Pycroft will take up the duties of match referee in Ahmedabad.

Illingworth’s appointment as an on-field umpire for two consecutive T20 World Cup finals came after his impressive run in major ICC events in recent years. He has also served as an on-field umpire in the summit clashes of 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Wharf was elevated to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires in 2025 after his impressive run in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup. The duo of Wharf and Illingworth stood together in the first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

T20 World Cup 2026 Final match officials On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

How India & New Zealand entered final? Defending champions India have been the most dominant side in the T20 world Cup 2026 at home. After winning all their group stage games, India hit a roadblock against South Africa in the Super 8. But the Men in Blue peaked at the right time, winning both their must-win encounters against Zimbabwe and West Indies to enter the semifinal.

In the last-four stage, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side held their nerve to eke out a nervy seven-run win over England to make their way into the final. On the other hand, New Zealand qualified for the Super 8 stage with three wins in four games. With their Super 8 clash against Pakistan washed out, New Zealand had to be dependent on the net run rate to enter the knockouts.