After rains in Wellington foiled the first T20, India will head towards the series' second match to gain its first victory against the kiwis on November 20. The 2nd match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, starting at 12:00 PM.

India's new skipper Hardik Pandya is leading the team for the three matches T20 series against New Zealand while Shikhar Dhawan will captain in the three-match ODI series. On the other hand, the Kiwis are led by skipper Kane Williamson.

India and New Zealand have played each other in a total of 20 T20I matches up to this point, with India winning 11 games and New Zealand winning nine.

Weather report:

It is anticipated that the day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures around 14 degrees Celsius. Due to the 65% likelihood of precipitation occurring during the match, there is a good chance that rain will interfere. With 83% humidity, the wind speed is anticipated to be around 13 KM/hr.

Pitch report:

Batting on Bay Oval's surface is a good idea. The pitch may offer something to fast bowlers at the start of the game with some help from the possible overcast conditions, but it is expected to help the batters with shorter boundaries.

Probable XIs:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Key players to watch for:

India: Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Where to watch the match:

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022. Hence the series will be live-streamed by Amazon Prime Video.