IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Match 2 Report: India defeat kiwis by 65 runs

After the 2022 T20I World Cup disappointing performance in the semi-finals against England on 10 November, Indian batters and bowlers shined in the second T20 match at against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. With SKY hitting a century led India to a score of 191/6, while Hooda, Chahal and Siraj made batting difficult for the Kiwis.
India defeated the kiwi by 65 runs, as spinners Yuzvendra Chahal(2), Deepak Hooda (4) and pacer Mohammed Siraj (2) did magic with their wrists. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar clinched a single wicket each. SKY was also awarded as player of the match.
Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson elected to field first after winning the toss. However, it did not go as per kiwi's plans, as India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) thrashed the New Zealand bowlers. He scored a massive 111 runs in just 51 balls and remained not out. In his innings, he hit 11 fours and 7 sizes with a strike rate of 217. Ishan Kisan too hit crucial 36 runs. At the end of 20 overs, India scored 191 runs by losing 20 overs.
For New Zealand, the Tim Southee proved to be the best bowler for the team taking three wickets – which was a hat-trick, while Lockie Ferguson clinched two important wickets. Ish Sodhi also managed to take one wicket.
Now chasing the target of 192 runs, Kiwis succumbed to the pressure and lost early wickets. Apart from skipper Kane Williamson (61) none of the New Zealand batters could cross 50 runs. They lost the game by 65 runs.
With this, India now lead the tri-match series by 1-0. The first T20 match was spoiled in Wellington due to rains on 18 November. The third T20I match will be played on 22 November.
