IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 Match 2 Report: India defeat kiwis by 65 runs

Earlier in the day, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson elected to field first after winning the toss. However, it did not go as per kiwi's plans, as India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) thrashed the New Zealand bowlers. He scored a massive 111 runs in just 51 balls and remained not out. In his innings, he hit 11 fours and 7 sizes with a strike rate of 217. Ishan Kisan too hit crucial 36 runs. At the end of 20 overs, India scored 191 runs by losing 20 overs.