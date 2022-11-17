IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 preview: Playing XI, pitch, weather report and more

IND vs NZ T20I Series 2022 preview: Playing XI, pitch, weather report and more2 min read . 11:13 PM IST
- The IND vs NZ T20I match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon Prime Video and Star Sports.
The two ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2022 semi-finalists – India and New Zealand – are going to face each other once again for a 3-match T20I series from 18 November onwards. The first match is T20I will be played on the 18 November in Wellington's Sky Stadium.
The two ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2022 semi-finalists – India and New Zealand – are going to face each other once again for a 3-match T20I series from 18 November onwards. The first match is T20I will be played on the 18 November in Wellington's Sky Stadium.
The Indian team will be lead by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup stunned the opposition. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20 series.
The Indian team will be lead by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup stunned the opposition. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20 series.
On the other hand, the Kiwis will led by skipper Kane Williamson.
Until now, India and New Zealand have faced each other in a total of 20 T20Is, where India won 11 games while New Zealand managed 9 wins.
As per the weather experts, the temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on 18 November, with 72% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. Chance of precipitation is expected to be 20%.
The Sky Stadium's pitch is considered to be a batting-friendly surface and it is anticipated that batters will get benefitted here mostly. Though the pacer may get some help in the later part of the game, for spinners, middle overs are considered crucial. It is suggested that one who wins the toss should bat first.
India: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C) , Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner
India: Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee.
The match is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon Prime Video and Star Sports.