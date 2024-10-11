Ind vs NZ Test series: BCCI names Jasprit Bumrah as vice captain of 15-member Indian squad

  • The first test will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 16-20 October.

Updated11 Oct 2024, 11:46 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a dismissal during Day 5 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a dismissal during Day 5 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday named pacer Jasprit Bumrah as vice captain of 15-member Indian squad for upcoming three-match home Test series against New Zealand.

The first test will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 16-20 October. While the second Test will be played in Pune from 24 October and third game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from November 1.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Ashwin to regain No 1 spot in Test bowling rankings

Before this, Jasprit Bumrah had also led the Indian side during the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in July 2022 at Edgbaston. He also led India in the away T20I series against Ireland in 2023.

Recently, Jasprit Bumrah also reclaimed his No. 1 spot in the ICC bowlers’ ranking following his stellar effort against Bangladesh test series.

What Bumrah's stats say?

According to ICC statistics, Bumrah has been in riveting form in red-ball cricket, grabbing 42 wickets from eight Tests after his comeback from an injury in August 2023. He has an excellent average of 14.69 in this period.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 38 Tests, taking 170 wickets, averaging 20.18 with 10 five-wicket hauls.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah opens up on batter he finds difficult to bowl, says this

Rohit to miss one Test during India-Australia series:

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma could miss either the first Test, begins November 22 in Perth or the second match at Adelaide from December 6. The BCCI official has not confirmed which Test Rohit may miss, but stated that the Indian skipper has cited personal reasons for the same.

For the 5-match test series, India has not announced the name of its vice captain as of yet.

Also Read | Gavaskar champions Rohit Sharma’s ’aggressive style’, downplays coach Gambhir

India's squad for the New Zealand Test series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep

With agency inputs.

