IND vs NZ: Unchanged India opt to field in rain-marred 3rd ODI in Hamilton; check playing XIs, live streaming & more

India won the toss in the third ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Tuesday and opted to field. The toss was delayed by more than two hours because of rain in Hamilton. The match has been reduced to 40 overs per side.

India skipper Shubman Gill said that his team is unchanged from the second ODI, which the visitors won by four runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. New Zealand, on the other hand, have made one change with Matthew Fisher coming in for Blair Tickner.

"We are going to bowl first. Hopefully, the weather clears, and we will repeat the good things we have done. It is frustrating. Same team," Gill said at the toss.

"We got a good training yesterday. The pitch has been under the covers for a while, so it will do a bit. Maybe 180 might have been a good score on that pitch in the last game, and we have to assess today. One change: Fisher is in for Tickner," Santner, Gill's New Zealand counterpart, added.

However, there could be another delay in the start of the match as the covers were brought back onto the pitch shortly after the toss, as rain continued to haunt the game in Hamilton.

India lead ODI series 2-0 India are coming into this match with a 2-0 series lead. The Men in Blue won the first ODI in Auckland by five wickets, and followed it up with a four-run win in the second ODI in Wellington. India won both matches via the DLS method, as they were interrupted by rain.

Should India win the third ODI, it will be Gill’s first overseas series victory as India skipper. Gill, along with players like KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj, will leave for Wellington after the third ODI to prepare for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins on 19 November. Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the last two ODIs.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

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