IND vs NZ: Early birthday gift! Virat Kohli’s 74 drives India to easy victory over New Zealand in rain-marred 1st ODI

India kicked off their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a convincing five-wicket win in a rain-affected contest at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (November 4). Virat Kohli smashed 74 off 51 balls, proving the difference as the visitors chased down a revised target of 143 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The innings came a day before the star player's 38th birthday. New Zealand had earlier been bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after India won the toss and elected to field.

Light rain had already delayed the match at the start. The decision paid off as India’s pace attack, missing senior bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, kept the hosts under constant pressure on a surface that offered bounce.

How India’s pacers restricted New Zealand to 185 Arshdeep Singh led the way with four wickets, striking twice in the powerplay to leave New Zealand at 45 for 2 after 10 overs. Gurnoor Brar claimed three wickets, including a sharp return catch to remove Tom Latham, while Anshul Kamboj bowled a tight spell of 2 for 22 that included 46 dot balls. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38, Glenn Phillips made 30, and Daryl Mitchell contributed 28 before a late cameo from Blair Tickner (34 not out) pushed the total past 180. Rohit Sharma’s alertness in the field also produced a run-out of Mitchell. Kohli later took a fine catch at second slip.

India’s attack shared the workload effectively on a day when the weather never fully settled. The hosts could not build substantial partnerships and were dismissed with nearly 10 overs unused.

Virat Kohli’s blistering knock and early birthday celebrations Rohit Sharma fell for a duck in the first over of the chase, but Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill quickly steadied the innings. The pair added 113 runs for the second wicket. Kohli reached his 80th ODI fifty off just 35 balls with a pull shot and finished with 13 fours and one six at a strike rate of 145.10. He also became the first batter in ODI history to complete 13,000 runs while batting at number three. Gill made a patient 37 off 56 balls before falling in the 19th over.

The performance carried extra meaning for Kohli, who turns 38 on 5 November. Fans in the stands sang “Happy Birthday” to him while he was fielding near the boundary rope during New Zealand’s innings. He acknowledged the gesture with a casual wave, a warm moment a day before his birthday. The 74-run knock, which powered India to victory, served as an early birthday gift both for the batter and for Indian supporters.

Rain forces revised DLS target Two rain interruptions during India’s innings forced the target to be revised from 186 to 143 in 32 overs. Virat Kohli stayed in control through the stoppages and the subsequent mini-collapse that followed his dismissal. Naman Dhir and KL Rahul finished the job as India reached 143 for 5 in 22.4 overs, completing the chase with 56 balls to spare.

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