IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli betters Sachin Tendulkar's record, levels with Ricky Ponting during India's Auckland ODI win

Virat Kohli once again anchored India's chase as the Men in Blue started the ODI series on a winning note against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Eden Park in Auckland. Chasing a reduced target of 143 due to rain, India rode on Kohli's 74 to win the game by five wickets and take a series lead of 1-0. India are coming after a 3-2 T20I series win last week.

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In the process, Kohli has amassed 8741 runs so far at an average of 66.21 and strike rate of 95.03, thus surpassing his own idol Sachin Tendulkar (8720 runs) for most runs in ODI run chases. Tendulkar scored those runs at an average of 42.33 and strike rate of 88.44.

The former Indian captain reached the milestone on the penultimate delivery of te 16th over, bowled by Blair Tickner. Third on the list is his fellow teammate and another former Indian captain Rohit Sharma (6801), followed by Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (5742) and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis 5575).

Earlier, Kohli also recorded his second-fastest fifty in away ODIs, reaching his half-century in 35 balls. His fastest fifty in away ODIs came in 2016, against Australia, in 34 balls.

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Players with most runs in ODI chases

Player Runs Average Virat Kohli (India) 8721 66.54 Sachin Tendulkar (India) 8720 42.23 Rohit Sharma (India) 6801 50.75 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 5742 29.44 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) 5742 44.95

more to follow…

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in