IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli betters Sachin Tendulkar's record, levels with Ricky Ponting during India's Auckland ODI win

Virat Kohli once again anchored India's chase as the Men in Blue started the ODI series on a winning note against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Eden Park in Auckland. Chasing a reduced target of 143 due to rain, India rode on Kohli's 74 to win the game by five wickets and take a series lead of 1-0. India are coming after a 3-2 T20I series win last week.
In the process, Kohli has amassed 8741 runs so far at an average of 66.21 and strike rate of 95.03, thus surpassing his own idol Sachin Tendulkar (8720 runs) for most runs in ODI run chases. Tendulkar scored those runs at an average of 42.33 and strike rate of 88.44.
The former Indian captain reached the milestone on the penultimate delivery of te 16th over, bowled by Blair Tickner. Third on the list is his fellow teammate and another former Indian captain Rohit Sharma (6801), followed by Sri Lankan Sanath Jayasuriya (5742) and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis 5575).
Earlier, Kohli also recorded his second-fastest fifty in away ODIs, reaching his half-century in 35 balls. His fastest fifty in away ODIs came in 2016, against Australia, in 34 balls.
|Player
|Runs
|Average
|Virat Kohli (India)
|8721
|66.54
|Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|8720
|42.23
|Rohit Sharma (India)
|6801
|50.75
|Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|5742
|29.44
|Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|5742
|44.95
more to follow…