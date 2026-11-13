IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma dismissed for ducks in same ODI for first time since 2010; check details

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry returned to action from an injury in an excellent manner, as he went on to take three wickets in the first over of India's run chase in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Henry took the wickets of opener Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the very first over of India's run chase of 334. All three batters were dismissed for ducks, leaving India reeling at 0/3 after just one over.

This is the first time since 2010 that both Sharma and Kohli have been dismissed for ducks in the same ODI. The last such incident occurred during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in August 2010.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was denied a century while batting on 99, after Suraj Randiv bowled a no-ball. India needed just one run to win at that time, and Randiv's no-ball meant that India won courtesy of the extra run, thus denying Sehwag a century.

Matt Henry makes excellent return from injury Henry's productive comeback in this game is significant because he had missed the first three ODIs against India due to a concussion sustained after colliding with his teammate Devon Conway during a training session ahead of the series. Conway was ruled out of the ODI series against India, whereas Henry was cleared to play the last two ODIs.

Talking about the match, India won the toss and opted to field first. Openers Will Young and Tim Seifert forged an 85-run stand for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 58 in the 12th over.

Despite losing regular wickets at the other end, Young remained calm and went on to slam his century in 88 deliveries. That was his fifth ODI century. He later went on to forge a 90-run stand with Finn Allen (41).

New Zealand were eventually all out for 333 in 50 overs. At the time of writing this report, India were in all sorts of trouble at 9/4 after six overs, with Ishan Kishan (3*) and Axar Patel (0*) unbeaten.