IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli showcases iconic John Cena ‘you can’t see me’ pose during 1st ODI; watch video

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli brought his playful side to the fore during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

The former India captain recreated WWE superstar John Cena's iconic ‘You Can't See Me’ gesture, directing it towards New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips during a break in play.

The entertaining moment came when Cena's popular entrance theme was being played over the stadium speakers. Kohli, who was fielding at the time, appeared to make the most of the music by performing the American wrestler's signature move in front of the two New Zealand batters.

The gesture, one of the most recognisable celebrations in professional wrestling, involves moving a hand across the face to suggest that an opponent cannot see the wrestler. Cena popularised the move during his WWE career, making it synonymous with his ‘You Can't See Me’ catchphrase.

Kohli takes two catches as New Zealand fold for 185 The 37-year-old was also among India's standout performers in the field, taking two catches during New Zealand's innings.

Kohli first dismissed Nathan Smith, who managed just one run off nine deliveries. Anshul Kamboj induced an outside edge from the New Zealand all-rounder, with Kohli completing a sharp catch at slip to give India their seventh wicket at 115.

He then held on to another catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson, who also scored one run. Arshdeep Singh claimed the wicket, with Kohli completing the dismissal as New Zealand slipped to 131/8.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after struggling against India's bowling attack. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38, while Glenn Phillips contributed 30. Blair Tickner provided a late boost with 34 off 23 deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling effort with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three and Kamboj claimed two.

India look to capitalise on bowling effort India entered the contest after winning the toss, with captain Shubman Gill opting to bowl first. The visitors kept New Zealand under pressure throughout the innings, regularly breaking partnerships and preventing the hosts from building a substantial total.