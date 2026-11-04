IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli showcases iconic John Cena ‘you can’t see me’ pose during 1st ODI; watch video

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli brought his playful side to the fore during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

The former India captain recreated WWE superstar John Cena's iconic ‘You Can't See Me’ gesture, directing it towards New Zealand batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips during a break in play.

Advertisement

The entertaining moment came when Cena's popular entrance theme was being played over the stadium speakers. Kohli, who was fielding at the time, appeared to make the most of the music by performing the American wrestler's signature move in front of the two New Zealand batters.

The gesture, one of the most recognisable celebrations in professional wrestling, involves moving a hand across the face to suggest that an opponent cannot see the wrestler. Cena popularised the move during his WWE career, making it synonymous with his ‘You Can't See Me’ catchphrase.

Advertisement

Kohli takes two catches as New Zealand fold for 185 The 37-year-old was also among India's standout performers in the field, taking two catches during New Zealand's innings.

Kohli first dismissed Nathan Smith, who managed just one run off nine deliveries. Anshul Kamboj induced an outside edge from the New Zealand all-rounder, with Kohli completing a sharp catch at slip to give India their seventh wicket at 115.

He then held on to another catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson, who also scored one run. Arshdeep Singh claimed the wicket, with Kohli completing the dismissal as New Zealand slipped to 131/8.

New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs after struggling against India's bowling attack. Tim Seifert top-scored with 38, while Glenn Phillips contributed 30. Blair Tickner provided a late boost with 34 off 23 deliveries.

Advertisement

Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling effort with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three and Kamboj claimed two.

India look to capitalise on bowling effort India entered the contest after winning the toss, with captain Shubman Gill opting to bowl first. The visitors kept New Zealand under pressure throughout the innings, regularly breaking partnerships and preventing the hosts from building a substantial total.

At the time of writing this report, India were 54/1 in 10.5 overs, with Kohli and Gill unbeaten on 29 and 17 respectively. However, rain stopped play, forcing players of both teams to return to their dressing rooms. Kyle Jamieson had dismissed Rohit Sharma for a duck earlier in the chase.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.