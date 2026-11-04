IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli takes spectacular catch to dismiss Nathan Smith during first ODI in Auckland; watch video

Virat Kohli produced a spectacular fielding effort to dismiss New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

The former India captain, who turns 38 on Thursday, pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch at second slip off Anshul Kamboj's bowling, giving the visitors another important breakthrough as they continued to dominate the New Zealand batting innings.

The dismissal came in the 29th over of New Zealand's innings. Smith attempted to play a length delivery from Kamboj but could only manage an outside edge. The ball travelled low towards the slip cordon, where Kohli reacted quickly, stretched out his right hand and completed the catch while diving to his right.

It was a difficult opportunity that required sharp reflexes and excellent hand-eye coordination. Kohli held on to the ball despite having little time to adjust his position, completing one of the standout fielding moments of the match.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: Arshdeep Singh rattles New Zealand for 185

The dismissal was referred to the third umpire to establish whether Kohli had completed a clean catch. Replays confirmed that the ball had not touched the ground, allowing the on-field decision to stand. Smith departed after scoring just one run off nine deliveries, leaving New Zealand struggling at 115/7 in 28.3 overs.

India's bowlers impress Kohli's celebration was equally animated. The 37-year-old quickly got back to his feet and celebrated the dismissal as his teammates joined him. The catch also highlighted his continued involvement in India's fielding efforts, with the former captain showing sharp reflexes in the slip cordon.

The dismissal added to India's impressive bowling performance after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field. The visitors had already made regular inroads into the New Zealand batting order, preventing the hosts from building substantial partnerships.

Also Read | Yash Rathod: 5 things to know about India A batter as he slams ton vs NZ A

India's fast bowlers provided the early breakthroughs, with Arshdeep Singh (4/70) among the wickets. Gurnoor Brar (2/22) also contributed with the ball, while Rohit Sharma produced an athletic run-out to add to New Zealand's difficulties.

Kamboj (3/44), meanwhile, continued his productive outing by claiming his second wicket through Smith's dismissal. Kohli's outstanding fielding complemented his ability to maintain pressure with disciplined bowling.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: New Zealand undergo major shakeup in ODI squad for India series

New Zealand bowled out for 185 New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 185 after a final-wicket stand between Jacob Duffy (15*) and Blair Tickner (34) was broken.