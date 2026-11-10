IND vs NZ: Why captain Shubman Gill will leave India camp after 3rd ODI was washed out due to Hamilton rain? Explained

India captain Shubman Gill will leave the Indian captain after the third ODI against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams now head to at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

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After the start was delayed by close to two hours, Shubman won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games. However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again.

With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 PM local time for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match. The weather forecast for this game had always been gloomy, with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Why Shubman Gill is leaving Indian ODI camp? The decision for Shubman and a few of the senior players to leave the ODI camp after the third ODI was taken long before by the management, in order to prepare them for the two-match Test series, starting on November 19. Along with Shubman, the likes of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj will also head to the Test camp.

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Also, the white-ball pace trio of Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to stay back to help the Indian Test squad prepare for the crucial New Zealand Test series. The India vs New Zealand Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

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Placed fourth in the latest WTC standings, India can't afford to let thie New Zealand Test series go away. With South Africa stunning Australia 2-1, the Proteas have gained a spot enter the top two in the standings. Australia have dropped down to third place while New Zealand are at the top.

Post the two Tests against New Zealand, India host Australia for a five-match Test series starting January 21, 2027. For India to reach the top two and play the final, Shubman's men will have to win atleast in five games.

Who will lead India in 4th & 5th ODIs? In the absence of Shubman T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the final two ODIs. Earlier, India won the T20I series 3-2 under the leadership of Shreyas. The coaching team will also split with head coach Gautam Gambhir staying back for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

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Along with Gambhir, Sairaj Bahutule will also stay back for the last two ODIs. Bowling coach Morne Morkel and some other members of the staff will go to Wellington.

India’s ODI squad for 4th & 5th ODIs Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in