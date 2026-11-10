Subscribe

IND vs NZ: Why captain Shubman Gill will leave India camp after 3rd ODI was washed out due to Hamilton rain? Explained

The third ODI between India and New Zealand at Hamilton's Seddon Park has been called off due to rain. India currently holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Skipper Shubman Gill, along with KL Rahul, will be leaving for Test series, with Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side in the final two ODIs.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Nov 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
India's captain Shubman Gill will lead the ODI camp after third game.
India's captain Shubman Gill will lead the ODI camp after third game. (AFP)
AI Quick Read

India captain Shubman Gill will leave the Indian captain after the third ODI against New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled on Tuesday at Seddon Park in Hamilton. India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams now head to at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

Advertisement

After the start was delayed by close to two hours, Shubman won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games. However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain frustrates Shubman Gill after India skipper wins toss

With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 PM local time for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match. The weather forecast for this game had always been gloomy, with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

Why Shubman Gill is leaving Indian ODI camp?

The decision for Shubman and a few of the senior players to leave the ODI camp after the third ODI was taken long before by the management, in order to prepare them for the two-match Test series, starting on November 19. Along with Shubman, the likes of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj will also head to the Test camp.

Advertisement

Also, the white-ball pace trio of Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh have also been asked to stay back to help the Indian Test squad prepare for the crucial New Zealand Test series. The India vs New Zealand Tests are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Advertisement

Placed fourth in the latest WTC standings, India can't afford to let thie New Zealand Test series go away. With South Africa stunning Australia 2-1, the Proteas have gained a spot enter the top two in the standings. Australia have dropped down to third place while New Zealand are at the top.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: List of matches in New Zealand abandoned due to rain

Post the two Tests against New Zealand, India host Australia for a five-match Test series starting January 21, 2027. For India to reach the top two and play the final, Shubman's men will have to win atleast in five games.

Who will lead India in 4th & 5th ODIs?

In the absence of Shubman T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the final two ODIs. Earlier, India won the T20I series 3-2 under the leadership of Shreyas. The coaching team will also split with head coach Gautam Gambhir staying back for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

Advertisement

Along with Gambhir, Sairaj Bahutule will also stay back for the last two ODIs. Bowling coach Morne Morkel and some other members of the staff will go to Wellington.

Also Read | Hamilton weather for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: What’s in store?

India’s ODI squad for 4th & 5th ODIs

Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs NZ: Why captain Shubman Gill will leave India camp after 3rd ODI was washed out due to Hamilton rain? Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts