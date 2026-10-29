IND vs NZ: Why India pacer Prasidh Krishna is doubtful for 5-match ODI series against New Zealand

India pacer Prasidh Krishna is reportedly doubtful to take part in the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand in New Zealand. Prasidh last played for India in the second ODI against West Indies on 30 September.

However, he sustained a hamstring injury during that match, and hasn't played competitive cricket ever since.

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The Karnataka pacer has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, and is yet to be declared fit.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Prasidh is set to undergo match simulations on 1 and 2 November, which could result in him missing the first ODI against New Zealand on 4 November.

The second and third ODIs will take place on 7 and 10 November, with the fourth and fifth ODIs on 13 and 15 November, respectively. In fact, Prasidh's participation in the ODI series against New Zealand wasn't certain despite being named in the squad for the first three matches.

The BCCI, in its release on 16 October, had said that the pacer's selection was "subject to fitness clearance". He wasn't picked for the last two ODIs.

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Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill want Prasidh Krishna in time for Tests vs NZ The 30-year-old was selected in India's squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, with the report adding that both head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill are keen on having the pacer available. Wellington will host the first Test from 19 November, before the teams travel to Christchurch for the second Test from 27 November.

India are in a precarious position in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52 points. With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home also coming up in January 2027, India have a busy few months ahead in the longest format.

Should the CoE clear Prasidh to return to competitive cricket, he could play in the third unofficial Test for India A against New Zealand A that starts on 7 November in Lincoln.

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While Prasidh has made satisfactory progress, the pacer himself remains apprehensive. “Gradual Workload Increase: Skill-specific loading will be increased progressively, with continued clinical monitoring," a CoE report said as per Cricbuzz. “Immediate Priority: The focus is on gradually achieving the required bowling workload ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand," the report added.

Prasidh, who made his international debut in March 2021, has played nine Test, 30 ODIs and eight T20Is, having taken 94 wickets across the three formats.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.