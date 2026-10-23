IND vs NZ: Why Ishan Kishan won't be playing in second T20I against New Zealand on October 24? BCCI shares huge update

The Indian team will miss the services of Ishan Kishan in the second T20I against New Zealand, after the middle-order batter has been ruled out of the encounter, the BCCI announced on Friday. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after chasing a mammoth 226 in the first game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The same venue will host the second T20I.

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Kishan sustained a low grade right adductor strain while playing in the first T20I. “Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” it added further. While it was not sure at what point Kishan suffered the injury, but his batting position during India's chase did raise some doubts. Instead of his usual no.3 spot, Kishan came out to bat at no.5, and lasted three ball for his on run before being caught by Finn Allen in the deep off Mitchell Santner.

What did Sitanshu Kotak say? Meanwhile, in the post-match press conference on Thursday, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak did throw some light on Kishan's injury. “There was a lot of speculation I have also seen, just because Ishan had a strain in his groin, the batting order was changed,” Kotak said.

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Kotak also added that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might play in place of Kishan in case the latter isn't available. “If Ishan doesn’t play, unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders," Kotak said.

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What happened in IND vs NZ 1st T20I? In the first game, Sanju Samson maintained his remarkable consistency this calendar year with a sublime 67 off 33 balls as India pulled off their highest chase in T20 cricket, overcoming a mid-innings stumble for a four-wicket win in the series-opener on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Finn Allen (45 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (82 not out off 40) fired New Zealand to a steep 225/8, highlighting India's struggles with the ball. However, Samson ensured a flying start for the visitors before a middle overs collapse made the game interesting.

Eventually, cameos from captain Shreyas Iyer (42) and Naman Dhir (42 not out off 15) helped India get over the line in a tense chase with two balls to spare. The second T20I will also be played at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in