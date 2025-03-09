IND vs NZ: Why Kane Williamson won’t field during India’s chase in Champions Trophy 2025 final? Here’s the reason

Kane Williamson didn't take the field during India's chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 final after the New Zealand suffered a quad strain while batting in Dubai on Sunday. The development came in during the innings break by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“Kane Williamson will not field in the second innings of the Champions Trophy final due to a quad strain sustained while batting. Mark Chapman has taken his place in the field,” NZC said in a statement.

One of the mainstays for New Zealand in the tournament, Kane Williamson entered the final on the back of a brilliant hundred against South Africa in the semifinal.

Coming to bat in the eighth over after the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson was in the crease for just 14 balls for his 11, which included a single boundary. He gave a simple return catch to Kuldeep Yadav while trying to push for a single.

The former New Zealand skipper thus finished Champions Trophy 2025 as the third-highest run-getter with 200 runs in five games. Earlier in the tournament, Kane Williamson completed 19000 runs in international cricket. He reached the milestone in 440 innings.

India need 252 runs to win Earlier, India were set a target of 252 by New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Opting to bat, New Zealand were restricted to 251 for 7 with the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, producing a clinical performance in the summit clash.

