Prasidh Krishna was drafted in the Indian playing XI on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand after Akash Deep was ruled out for the remainder of te game due to concussion at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Akash Deep, who scored a fighting 29 off 52 balls, including four boundaries, was struck on the helmet during India's first innings.
Soon after Indian's first innings ended, the BCCI shared an update on social media which said, “Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute.”
The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the Bengal pacer, who took five wickets in the first innings of the second Test. Krishna, who played in the first Test was dropped in second, thus making way for debutant Gurnoor Brar. Mohammed Siraj was also available for selection, but the team management opted for Krishna as the concussion substitute.
Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand. Resuming the day at 116/6, the visitors showed resistance through wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who top-scored with a determined 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.
Jurel found an able ally in Akash Deep, with the pair adding 46 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the contest. However, Nathan Smith ended their partnership by dismissing Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck to leave India struggling at 163/8.
Jurel continued to battle from one end and brought up his fourth Test half-century before adding 64 runs for the 10th wicket with Gurnoor Brar, who contributed 10 off 46 balls. India eventually crossed the 200-run mark before being dismissed for 246.
New Zealand had posted 356 in their first innings, putting the hosts in a commanding position with a 110-run advantage. In the second innings, New Zealand have lost three wickets with Jasprit Bumrah taking two and Washington Sundar dismissing Devon Conway.