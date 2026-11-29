Prasidh Krishna was drafted in the Indian playing XI on the third day of the second Test against New Zealand after Akash Deep was ruled out for the remainder of te game due to concussion at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Akash Deep, who scored a fighting 29 off 52 balls, including four boundaries, was struck on the helmet during India's first innings.

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Soon after Indian's first innings ended, the BCCI shared an update on social media which said, “Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has replaced him as a concussion substitute.”

The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the Bengal pacer, who took five wickets in the first innings of the second Test. Krishna, who played in the first Test was dropped in second, thus making way for debutant Gurnoor Brar. Mohammed Siraj was also available for selection, but the team management opted for Krishna as the concussion substitute.

Dhruv Jurel pulls India up with 88 Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand. Resuming the day at 116/6, the visitors showed resistance through wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who top-scored with a determined 88 off 170 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.

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Jurel found an able ally in Akash Deep, with the pair adding 46 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the contest. However, Nathan Smith ended their partnership by dismissing Akash Deep, while Matt Henry removed Anshul Kamboj for a duck to leave India struggling at 163/8.

Jurel continued to battle from one end and brought up his fourth Test half-century before adding 64 runs for the 10th wicket with Gurnoor Brar, who contributed 10 off 46 balls. India eventually crossed the 200-run mark before being dismissed for 246.

Also Read | Dhruv Jurel joins MS Dhoni in elite list as India batter fights lone battle

New Zealand had posted 356 in their first innings, putting the hosts in a commanding position with a 110-run advantage. In the second innings, New Zealand have lost three wickets with Jasprit Bumrah taking two and Washington Sundar dismissing Devon Conway.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in