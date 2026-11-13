IND vs NZ: Will Young's century propel Kiwis to 333; what's India's highest successful ODI run chase in New Zealand?

Will Young stood tall as the New Zealand opener exploited India's bowling attack to compile a well-structured 125 as the home team managed 333 all out after the Men in Blue came back late in the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday. India currently lead the five-match series 2-0 after the third ODI was abandoned due to rain.

Advertisement

Although New Zealand are in no position to win the series, Young and his opening partner Tim Seifert (58, 48 balls) gave the home team an excellent start on a batting-friendly deck, adding 85 runs in 12 overs. Seifert was the lead act in this stand, bringing up his maiden ODI half-century in 41 balls.

Young, who made a slow start, was fortunate to get two reprieves in as many balls by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the second over bowled by Auqib Nabi. The left-handed opener made India pay for these lapses as he reached his fifty in 49 balls and fetched his next fifty in 39 balls.

He was finally undone by a Naman Dhirdelivery, after substitute fielder Kumar Kushagra took a catch at mid-wicket on his second attempt. During his 108-ball stay, Young smashed 14 fours and four sixes.

Advertisement

India's highest ODI chase in New Zealand India have never chased down a 250-plus total against New Zealand in New Zealand in ODIs. The Men in Blue were 201 without loss in 23.3 overs in Hamilton while chasing 281 in 47 overs against New Zealand in 2009. With the rain playing a major role, India won the game via the DLS method.

Advertisement

India have chased 250-plus totals on New Zealand soil, but against other teams. During the 2015 ODI World Cup, India chased down 288 against Zimbabwe at Auckland and 260 against Ireland in Hamilton. Overall, India's highest successful ODI chase against New Zealand is 316 in Bengaluru in 2010.

Earlier this year, India chased down 301 against New Zealand in Vadodara.

India off to a terrible start in chase Meanwhile, India were off to a terrible start in the chase of 334, losing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer in the very first over of the second innings off Matt Henry. The trio of Sharma, Iyer and Virat Kohli walked back without troubling the scorers.

Iyer is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who left the ODI camp to join the Test camp. India will play two Tests against New Zealand after the ODI series later this month.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in