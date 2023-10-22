IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Batting troubles mount for India with Surya's injury scare, Ishan's bee sting
In mounting troubles for the Indian team management, India's only two options to replace Hardik Pandya in the playing XI against New Zealand - Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav walked off the nets on Saturday with health issues.
India have been hit by a number of injury problems ahead of their crucial clash against New Zealand. India and last edition's finalists New Zealand will square off today at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.
