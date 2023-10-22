In mounting troubles for the Indian team management, India's only two options to replace Hardik Pandya in the playing XI against New Zealand - Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav walked off the nets on Saturday with health issues.

India have been hit by a number of injury problems ahead of their crucial clash against New Zealand. India and last edition's finalists New Zealand will square off today at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

While the Indian team management already had their work cut out for them with the injury to irreplaceable pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the problems for Rohit and Co. could get worse as the only two other batsmen in the Indian setup - Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan - pulled out of Saturday's practice session due to health reasons.

Pandya injured his left ankle during his first over against Bangladesh and was forced to leave the field with Virat Kohli bowling the remaining three deliveries of his over. Pandya was later ruled out of the New Zealand ODI and is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team at the National Cricket Academy.

According to a PTI report, SKY, who was likely to take Pandya's place in the Indian XI against New Zealand on Sunday, was hit on the wrist during the throwdown with Raghvendra and the versatile batsman had to leave the nets in pain.

After the injury, SKY was seen applying an ice pack, but in good news for Indian fans, he won't be taken for a precautionary X-ray as he is believed to be fine.

Apart from Surya, Ishan Kishan was also forced to leave the nets early on Saturday after he was reportedly bitten by a honeybee.

What will be India's playing XI against New Zealand? The Indian team management is likely to favour a 7-batters and 4-bowlers combination with Ravindra Jadeja as the all-rounder and Shardul Thakur providing some batting support. Coach Rahul Dravid had hinted that Surya Kumar Yadav might get the nod to play against New Zealand ahead of left-hander Ishan Kishan. Pacer Mohammed Shami could also play his first match of the tournament today.

"I mean, it is nice to have Ishan. And as you said, rightly, he's been playing well. He's a left-hander. But again, Surya has also come into some great form against Australia, as we saw. Played a couple of fantastic innings. Absolutely fantastic player against spin, as we know. Left arm spin or off-spin, or any kind of spin, for that matter,"

