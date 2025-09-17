IND vs Oman: India’s probable XI likely to feature a major replacement as Men in Blue rule Asia Cup 2025

India have shown complete dominance in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. The Men in Blue started their campaign with a crushing 9-wicket victory against the United Arab Emirates, chasing just 57 runs in only 4.3 overs.

The bowlers set the tone again in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan, restricting them to 127/9. India’s batting unit, led by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47, ensured a comfortable 7-wicket win with 4 overs to spare.

These back-to-back wins have placed India firmly at the top of Group A with a perfect record and the best net run rate (+4.793). India have already qualified for the Super 4 stage with one group game remaining, against Oman.

Kuldeep Yadav (7 wickets in 2 matches, with an economy of 4.05) has been vital in controlling the middle overs. Kuldeep has the best bowling figures among all, with 4/7 in 2.1 overs against the UAE.

Shivam Dube is the most economical (2.00) bowler in the tournament. He has bowled only against the UAE. he took 3 wickets in 2 overs, conceding 4 runs. He also has the best bowling average (1.33).

Abhishek Sharma has hit 5 sixes so far in the tournament, scoring 61 in 2 matches. The Indian opener scored 30 off 16 balls against the UAE and 31 off 13 balls against Pakistan.

With such fabulous performance, India are unlikely to change their squad against Oman. However, there is one key possibility.

Jasprit Bumrah may be rested since India have already qualified for the Super 4. In that case, there are two options for India: Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Arshdeep Singh vs Harshit Rana in T20I cricket Arshdeep Singh, who has played 63 matches since 2022, has established himself as a reliable bowler with 99 wickets. His best figure is 4/9, and his bowling average is 18.30.

Arshdeep’s economy rate is 8.29, and he strikes every 13.2 balls. If he plays against Oman, he will have the chance to claim his 100th wicket in T20I cricket.

Harshit Rana, on the other hand, has just begun his journey. In his only match so far, he impressed with figures of 3/33.

He has an average of 11.00 while the economy rate stands at 8.25. While the economy is very close to Arshdeep’s, his strike rate of 8.0 shows his quick wicket-taking ability.