IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma slams Pakistan for unnecessary aggression in Asia Cup Super 4; ‘I did not like it at all’

No India vs Pakistan game is without an on-field fight. The Super 4 clash between the two teams on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 also had one when Haris Rauf engaged in a war of words with Abhishek Sharma at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during India's chase.

Advertisement

The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over when Gill punished Rauf's short of length delivery outside off with a pull wide of mid-wicket. Following the shot, Rauf seemed to have said a few words to Gill, but it didn't go well with Abhishek, who confronted Rauf.

Also Read | WATCH: Abhishek gets into verbal fight with Rauf in Dubai during IND vs PAK

The duo came close to each other before umpire Gazi Sohel intervened to separate the two. It must be noted that none of the India and Pakistan players have shown any aggression towards each other in this tournament due to the off-field issues between the two countries.

This was not the only time, Pakistan players tried to provoke the Indians verbally during the game. Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi too tried his luck towards Gill, but the Indian opener made his bat do the talking. Gill didn't like the way Pakistan showed unnecessary aggression.

Advertisement

“Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them,” Abhishek, was named the Player of the Match for his match-winning 74, said during the presentation ceremony. “I wanted to deliver for the team.”

'We enjoy each other's company' - Abhishek Chasing Pakistan's 171/5, India were off to a flying start with Gill and Abhishek putting on 105 runs for the first wicket. While Gill missed his well-deserved fifty by three runs, Abhishek continued to torment the opposition bowlers with his clean hitting.

Speaking on his camaraderie with Gill, Abhishek recalled his childhood days with the right-hander. “We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it,” he added.

Advertisement