Asia Cup 2023 : The India vs Pakistan match is less than 24 hours away and a high level of excitement is running across the cricket fans in both nations. The intense rivalry is not new, it goes back more than 70 years when India and Pakistan played their first match in October 1952 after the horrific partition. The Indian team led by Lala Amarnath crushed Pakistan in the Test match by an innings and 70 runs.

The cricket for both countries has never been the same since the first clash. With the growing geopolitical differences between the two nations, the cricket rivalry grew more intense with India always having the upper hand.

Asia Cup history

In the Asia Cup, the dominant position of India is visible as both teams have clashed 13 times in the tournament out of which India took away the game 7 times, Pakistan 5 times and one match ended without any result. The last five encounters in the Asia Cup have been disastrous for Pakistan as India has won 4 times out of the 5.

In the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in Dubai which is by far the most impressive win of the Indian team against their neighbors. India's batter like Asia Cup as a tournament and Virat Kohli's magnificent 183 against Pakistan remains the highest individual score by any batsman in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan has changed

Now, a word of caution, everyone knows in recent years Pakistan team has emerged a little stronger with Babar Azam leading the team beautifully. The team has worked well in all three crucial areas- batting, bowling, and fielding. The recent performance of the team against Nepal displays that they are in their best form and also have the title of No. 1 ODI team in the ICC rankings.

India, on the other hand, has multiple loopholes to take care of. Whether it's the right batsman for the anchor position in the middle order or the inconsistent performance of players. With the return of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, the team is strong but the previous Asia Cup encounter with Pakistan has told us that nothing could be left to chance.