Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: A look at previous India vs Pakistan clashes in tournament
In the Asia Cup, the dominant position of India is visible as both teams have clashed 13 times in the tournament out of which India took away the game 7 times
Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Pakistan match is less than 24 hours away and a high level of excitement is running across the cricket fans in both nations. The intense rivalry is not new, it goes back more than 70 years when India and Pakistan played their first match in October 1952 after the horrific partition. The Indian team led by Lala Amarnath crushed Pakistan in the Test match by an innings and 70 runs.