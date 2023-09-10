Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: How can Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma tackle Shaheen Afridi's challenge? Ex-India star opines1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:12 PM IST
India's top-order struggles against Pakistani pacers in Asia Cup, Manjrekar advises preparing for good-length deliveries. Gill trains with left-arm specialist.
India's top-order batsmen struggled to get going in their first Asia Cup match against Pakistan, losing 4 wickets for 66 runs. Later, a 100-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped India cross the 250-run mark and post a respectable total before the match was washed out due to rain.