Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE: Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other for a much-anticipated encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy on Saturday. The two Asian rivals had last faced each other in one-day cricket during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India defeated their neighbours convincingly by 89 runs.
However, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani side is looking strong and is currently the number 1 ranked international team. Pakistan had also convincingly defeated Nepal during the inaugural match of Asia Cup 2023 by 238 runs owing to centuries by skipper Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed along with an exceptional bowling performance by all-rounder Shadab Khan.
India, on the other hand, will be fielding a full-strength side in a long time with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer returning from injury. Notably, Bumrah had also led the Indian side for the three-match T20 series against Ireland
IND vs PAK Live Updates: Pakistan's side finalized ahead of India clash
Pakistan announced on Friday that they will play with the same XI that they fielded against Nepal on 30 August. The Babar Azam-led side will field a combination of three pacers and two all-rounders against India on Saturday.
Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf
IND vs PAK Match Today: India, Pakistan players meet ahead of mega Asia Cup clash
Top Indian players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj were seen interacting with their Pakistani counterparts ahead of the all-important Asia Cup clash on Saturday.
In the video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Indian batter Virat Kohli could be seen interacting with pacer Haris Rauf. Notably, Kohli batting prowess against Rauf at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 T20 World Cup had helped the Men in Blue seal the match by 4 wickets against the arch-rivals.
