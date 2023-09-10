Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match is disrupted by high-intensity rains. While the precipitation has stopped now, the match is not expected to resume anytime soon as the ground staff is trying to fix the wet outfield. It seems like either it will come down to a 20-over clash or the match will be abandoned for today and will resume from the same point on the reserve day, i.e. 11 September (Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 match LIVE updates here The cricket fans were not happy with the rain disruptions especially when the previous match was also washed out due to the rains. The memes started flooding on social media which taunted on the conditions in which India vs Pakistan matches are scheduled.

Moreover, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar gave cricket fans another scare as he posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account and said that he doesn't think the match is going to resume today. The video really broke the hearts of Indian and Pakistani fans, but conditions seem to be better now.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's magical start Till the ground staff completes preparing the ground, let us update you on what happened so far. Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) entered the Indian grounds with killer intent. Shubman Gill started punishing Pakistan's dangerous pacers from the first ball he played. Shaheen Afridi dropped Shubman Gill's catch on 0 and that turned out to be very expensive for Pakistan.

From the other end, Rohit Sharma also dominated the Pakistani bowlers and the opening duo took the score beyond 100. It was Shadab Khan who came back to senses and bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma. Soon, Shubman Gill was also walking back to the pavilion as Shaheen Afridi dismissed him. India was at 147/2 in 24.1 overs when the rains disrupted the match.