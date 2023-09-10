Indian opening batter Shubman Gill was all praise for Pakistani skipper Babar Azam during a press conference on Saturday. Gill noted that Azam was a world-class player and he also finds admiration in the Indian dressing room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Ind vs Pak Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates Speaking at the press conference, Gill said, "Yes, definitely we follow him. When a player is doing well. Everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so good, what their speciality is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all do admire him,"

The opening batter also opened up about struggles against Pakistan's pace attack in the last match. Indian batters struggled against the Pakistani trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the last encounter and had lost 4 wickets for just 66 runs at one stage. Later on, the partnership of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the Indian side get to a 250-plus run total before the match was washed off due to rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch the Ind vs Pak clash? Gill said that not playing Pakistan's pace bowlers often makes a difference in the major tournaments. He was quoted as saying by PTI, "We don't play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,"