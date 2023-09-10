Hello User
Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill praises Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, says 'we all admire him…'

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill praises Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, says ‘we all admire him…’

1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST Livemint

Indian opener Shubman Gill praises Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, acknowledges his world-class talent, and discusses struggles against Pakistan's pace attack.

Colombo, Sep 09 (ANI): India's Shubman Gill addresses a press conference ahead of the Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, in Colombo on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Indian opening batter Shubman Gill was all praise for Pakistani skipper Babar Azam during a press conference on Saturday. Gill noted that Azam was a world-class player and he also finds admiration in the Indian dressing room.

Speaking at the press conference, Gill said, "Yes, definitely we follow him. When a player is doing well. Everyone watches him to find out why they are doing so good, what their speciality is. The same thing goes for Babar. He is a world-class player and we all do admire him,"

The opening batter also opened up about struggles against Pakistan's pace attack in the last match. Indian batters struggled against the Pakistani trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the last encounter and had lost 4 wickets for just 66 runs at one stage. Later on, the partnership of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped the Indian side get to a 250-plus run total before the match was washed off due to rain.

Gill said that not playing Pakistan's pace bowlers often makes a difference in the major tournaments. He was quoted as saying by PTI, "We don't play against Pakistan as often as we do against some other teams. We all know that their bowling attack is quite good and when you don’t play against such attacks often it makes a bit of difference in main tournaments,"

Elaborating on the strengths of Pakistan's fast bowlers, Gill said, "They are very different fast bowlers and they have their own specialities. Shaheen gets the ball to swing a lot. Naseem is all about pace and likes help from the wicket. They present different challenges in different conditions,"

Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 10:22 AM IST
