Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Timing, venue, livestreaming details, playing XI and more, all you need to know

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:09 AM IST Devesh Kumar

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Team India is set to enter the ground with young, energetic players who have proved themselves time and again while Pakistan will attempt to flex its No.1 position in the ODI rankings

Rohit Sharma will India while Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023Premium
Rohit Sharma will India while Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The moment is inching closer as the biggest rivalry of the cricket world is set to unfold on 2 September with the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan started the tournament on an explosive note after crushing Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 opener and India is set to play the tournament with one of its deadliest combinations.

The hype around India vs Pakistan is much more as the Asia Cup 2023 clash will set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and the performance in the tournament will surely set the psychological tone for the World Cup.

On one hand, where Team India is set to enter the ground with young, energetic players who have proved themselves time and again, Pakistan will attempt to flex its No.1 position in the ODI rankings. The truth is, tomorrow's match will be amongst the best clashes of cricket in years.

Timing of the India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash will begin on 2 September (Saturday) at 3:00 PM. The toss between the two skippers- Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam is expected at 2:30 PM.

Venue of the India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan match

Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on television with Star Sports network. For live streaming, the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website are the perfect place. On Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, the live streaming of all matches of Asia Cup 2023 is free. 

We here at LiveMint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute updates of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match. 

Playing XI India vs Pakistan match

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India has not yet revealed its playing XI. Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 06:09 AM IST
