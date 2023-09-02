Ind vs. Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The stage is set for the biggest cricket rivalry as the India vs Pakistan match is just minutes away now. The possibility of rain in the Ind vs Pak clash has increased the suspense around the match, but for now, the sky looks clear and the players are on the field preparing for the action. Asia Cup 2023 is going to set the tone for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and before entering the match let's have a look at some individual India vs Pakistan clashes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

4 head-to-head clashes to look forward to in India vs Pakistan match Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi- Remember their faceoff during the Under-19 World Cup. Shubman Gill has displayed absolute class in the past year and the cricket world knows his capabilities. On the other hand, Shaheen Afridi makes it as dangerous as it can get. The pace attack with life-threatening swings has all the possibility to counter Shubman Gill's magic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuldeep Yadav vs. Babar Azam- Babar Azam is in spectacular form and his recent performance against Nepal was nothing short of exceptional, but spinner Kuldeep Yadav knows how to get better of Babar Azam and how Yadav dismissed the Pakistani skipper during the 2019 World Cup in England was phenomenal.

Virat Kohli vs. Haris Rauf- Those two magical sixes from Virat Kohli's match during the T20 World Cup 2022 sealed India's fate in that historic match. Haris Rauf may want to seek revenge and keep up the pressure high but Virat Kohli has always been his best against Pakistan.