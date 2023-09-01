Asia Cup 2023: The cricket fans are filled with all the anticipation around the most-awaited clash of this year. India and Pakistan are set to clash during the third match of Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy, Sri Lanka, and ahead of the match, Virat Kohli met Pakistan's dangerous pacer, Haris Rauf. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which Virat Kohli can be seen walking happily towards Haris Rauf, shaking his hand and then giving him a hug.

The buzz around the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan misses these beautiful moments in which the players of both teams express respect and camaraderie for each other off the field. Previously, Virat Kohli can be seen having a great interaction with Pakistan players asking about their health and even giving them some tips.

Haris Rauf was the same bowler against which Virat Kohli played a wonderful innings during the T20 World Cup 2022 match and even smashed that epic two sixes to take the game home. Unbeaten at 83, Virat Kohli dubbed that inning as one of his best.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs. Pakistan clash

The stage is set for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash and Pakistan will enter the fields with confidence after crushing Nepal by 238 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 opener. It is well-known that the world's No.1 ODI team will not find it that easy against the mighty Indians who are ready with one of their deadliest team.

Rohit Sharma-led squad is ready for the Pakistanis with all the learnings in some of the past defeats and the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah provides a different level of confidence to Team India's bowling. The team is completely fit with good yo-yo test scores and the younger players provide the team with different energy.