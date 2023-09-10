comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Weather forecast, timing, playing XI, livestreaming details and more
Back

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The stage is set for the second India vs Pakistan match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. More than a billion fans are awaiting closure as the previous Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 clash was abandoned due to the rains. Rohit Sharma-led squad will enter the fields of R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo with confidence after securing a 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

Pakistan has also played exceptionally well in Asia Cup 2023 so far and will flex its extra-ordinary bowling strength which destroyed India's top order in the previous match. Babar Azam recently surpassed Virat Kohli's record of the fastest 2,000 runs in an ODI and that will provide the Pakistan skipper with much-needed confidence ahead of the crucial match.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Rain chances

The fans may get disappointed after reading this but as per Weather.com, there are 90% chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday. But, this time the match will not get washed out as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day.

In case the rains play the spoilsport, the match will continue on 11 September i.e. Monday. The ACC asked the audience to keep the match ticket safe as the same will remain valid for the match on reserve day (if any).

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Timing

India vs Pakistan match is set to begin on 10 September (Sunday) at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss is expected to conclude by 2:30 PM.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI

Pakistan has released its playing XI while India is expected to reveal its squad before the match.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India's expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Livestreaming details

The live streaming of India vs. Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be FREE for mobile application users.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 06:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App