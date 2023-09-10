Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: The stage is set for the second India vs Pakistan match in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. More than a billion fans are awaiting closure as the previous Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 clash was abandoned due to the rains. Rohit Sharma-led squad will enter the fields of R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo with confidence after securing a 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

Pakistan has also played exceptionally well in Asia Cup 2023 so far and will flex its extra-ordinary bowling strength which destroyed India's top order in the previous match. Babar Azam recently surpassed Virat Kohli's record of the fastest 2,000 runs in an ODI and that will provide the Pakistan skipper with much-needed confidence ahead of the crucial match.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Rain chances

The fans may get disappointed after reading this but as per Weather.com, there are 90% chances of rain in Colombo on Sunday. But, this time the match will not get washed out as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day.

In case the rains play the spoilsport, the match will continue on 11 September i.e. Monday. The ACC asked the audience to keep the match ticket safe as the same will remain valid for the match on reserve day (if any).

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Timing

India vs Pakistan match is set to begin on 10 September (Sunday) at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss is expected to conclude by 2:30 PM.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Playing XI

Pakistan has released its playing XI while India is expected to reveal its squad before the match.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India's expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Livestreaming details

The live streaming of India vs. Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be FREE for mobile application users.

We here at Mint will also provide you with the minute-to-minute update of the match.