Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Will Ishan Kishan make way for KL Rahul? A look at India's predicted XI against Pakistan1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 10:49 AM IST
India's KL Rahul likely to replace Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper batter in second match against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel also expected to join the Indian XI.
India and Pakistan will play their second match in this year's Asia Cup today after the first was washed out due to rain. While a confident Pakistan side have announced their squad for the upcoming clash with their arch-rivals, India still have a number of questions to answer before naming their final squad that will be in action today.