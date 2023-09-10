India's KL Rahul likely to replace Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper batter in second match against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel also expected to join the Indian XI.

India and Pakistan will play their second match in this year's Asia Cup today after the first was washed out due to rain. While a confident Pakistan side have announced their squad for the upcoming clash with their arch-rivals, India still have a number of questions to answer before naming their final squad that will be in action today.

Also Read| Ind vs Pak Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has returned to the Indian squad after a long spell away from the game due to the injury he suffered during this year's IPL. Rahul is expected to reclaim his place in the Indian side as wicketkeeper-batsman, meaning that the in-form Ishan Kishan may have to sit out.

Kishan has been in outstanding form in 2023, scoring 4 successive half-centuries in the last 4 matches, while also scoring a double-century earlier this year. In the last match against Pakistan, Kishan's 82-run knock played a crucial role in stabilising the Indian innings and taking the team past 250 runs after a shaky start.

Also Read| Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill praises Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, says ‘we all admire him…’ Along with the left-hander, Jasprit Bumrah is also set to reclaim his place in the Indian XI after missing the match against Nepal due to the birth of his first child. India pacer Mohammad Shami is expected to make way for Bumrah.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel is also expected to get a chance in favour of Shardul Thakur if the surface is dry. Thakur bowled just 4 overs for 26 runs against Nepal, conceding 26 runs and taking one wicket.

Here's a look at India's predicted XI, according to Hindustan Times.